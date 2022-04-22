Enhanced Healthcare Partners promotes Einstein to partner

Enhanced Healthcare Partners has promoted Brandon Einstein to partner after seven years with the firm.

Einstein has been sourcing healthcare-focused investments for the firm and assisting EHP’s portfolio companies in implementing strategic growth initiatives.

He was previously an associate in the investment banking division at Goldman Sachs & Co, where he focused on M&A, debt and equity financings for healthcare companies.

EHP general partner Malcolm Kostuchenko said, “Brandon has led the investing strategy for many of EHP’s sector theses given his unique background as an MD, and his dedication over the last seven years has resulted in deep partnerships with our executive teams and outstanding results for our investors.

“He has played a significant role targeting investments like NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals that improve outcomes for patients with a focus on combining margin and mission.”

EHP also announced the promotion of Jeff Chen to principal, six years after he joined the firm.

Enhanced Healthcare Partners raised $300m for a private equity fund targeting mid-market healthcare businesses in 2019.

The firm targets companies with enterprise values of between $50m and $250m

