Crestbridge hires Anne Catherine from Deloitte to head Luxembourg business

Fund services provider Crestbridge has hired former Deloitte exec Anne Catherine as country head of Luxembourg to lead the business it the region.

Crestbridge debut in Luxembourg 11 years ago providing management company services, private equity, real estate, private debt and venture capital business.

Prior to joining Crestbridge, Catherine was partner in charge of corporate secretarial services in Deloitte in Luxembourg.

Catherine also gained her experience in private equity and real estate as part of the management and executive committees of Arendt Services as well as executive director of Bedell.

Her area of activities included the compliance, corporate, governance, tax, internal control and risk management functions.

Michael Johnson, group head of institutional services at Crestbridge, said, “I’m delighted to welcome Anne Catherine to the team and am delighted that Crestbridge continues to be a business where top, global talent comes to work and thrive. Anne Catherine will be leading some of the best talent available in the region, people who are focused on delivering exceptional service and innovative solutions to our global client base.

“Anne Catherine offers the team not only considerable technical expertise but vast knowledge, having worked with some of the biggest names in the industry. I look forward to her playing a vital role in leading and driving forward our Luxembourg and international business.”

