Blackstone’s Schwarzman amid exec trio collecting $803m in pay, dividends

Blackstone co-founder Steve Schwarzman and two other executives have received $802.6m in compensation and dividends for 2019.

Schwarzman received $452m in dividends and around $53.5m in carried interest, the private equity giant announced in a regulatory filing last week, reported on by Bloomberg.

The rest of 73-year-old’s earnings is reflected in salary, equity awards and company-paid expenses for personal security.

The firm’s president and chief operating officer Jonathan Gray received $181m, while vice chairman Tony James was awarded $112.3m.

The New-York headquartered firm’s distributable earnings rose 6.6 per cent to $2.87bn for 2019.

Schwarzman, who is reportedly valued at $18bn, co-founded Blackstone alongside Peter Peterson in 1985.

Blackstone closed its record-breaking $26bn Fund VIII last year after taking in $20.5bn for its largest-ever real estate fund, as well as $14bn for its debut infrastructure fund.

This year so far the firm has collected $3.4bn towards its first life sciences fund since buying out Clarus, and $4bn for its newest energy vehicle.

Last week, Blackstone’s global head of private equity Joe Baratta was appointed to the firm’s board of directors after 22 years with the business.

