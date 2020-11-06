Blackstone brings in ex-LaSalle exec Duchon as first global head of real estate ESG

Blackstone has hired former LaSalle senior exec Eric Duchon in the newly created role of global head of real estate ESG.

Duchon was previously global head of sustainability at LaSalle Investment Management, where he was responsible for the firm’s ESG strategy and policy implementation for the private equity, securities, and indirect businesses globally.

Prior to that he was director of sustainability strategies at Cushman & Wakefield.

The firm said Duchon would work with Blackstone’s RE asset management teams to build on ESG efforts and scale them across its $329bn global real estate portfolio.

He will also work with the RE team’s portfolio companies to ensure that the firm’s commitment to sustainability and diversity and inclusion are integrated across asset classes and geographies, the firm added.

Giovanni Cutaia, global head of Real Estate Asset Management at Blackstone, said, “Sustainability, social engagement, and good governance have been core priorities for our business for many years, and we are committed to continually evaluating how we can do more.

“Eric brings more than a decade of real estate ESG experience to the table, and we’re thrilled to have him on board as we continue to find new ways to expand our impact.”

Blackstone says it has been focused on ESG for over a decade, and recently announced a commitment to reduce carbon emissions by 15% across all new investments where Blackstone controls energy usage.

The firm also recently set a target of one-third diversity on portfolio company boards for new control investments in the US and Europe starting in 2021, and established a hiring program designed to identify, recruit and retain candidates from underserved communities for middle-skilled roles across its portfolio.

