Baird Capital follows fifth VC fund close with new partner, director promotions

Baird Capital has named Michael Holgate as its latest partner after six years with the firm.

The investment house – the direct private investment arm of investment banking giant Baird – has also promoted Andy Dyer to director.

Holgate, pictured, focuses on deal sourcing and portfolio management in the tech and services sector, while Dyer concentrates on industrials.

Holgate previously spent five years working in financial due diligence and corporate finance at PricewaterhouseCoopers and Spectrum Corporate Finance, before joining Baird Capital in 2014.

Dyer joined the firm two years later, following roles in the transaction advisory services team with EY, the group corporate finance division at Anglo American, and in M&A advisory at Clearwater International.

Baird Capital president Gordon Pan said, “Our experienced and diverse team is a pillar of Baird Capital’s continued success.

“We are proud of Michael and Andy’s achievements as part of our global team and are excited about what we’ll continue to accomplish together.”

The promotions come three months after Baird Capital hit $215m for the final close of its fifth VC fund targeting the US – its biggest to date.

The latest fund is an uptick on the $185m Baird collected for its fourth US VC fund in 2014, and outdid its initial fundraising goal.

Baird targets companies in the technology and healthcare spaces with its VC funds, committing $10m to $20m in equity over the life of an investment.

