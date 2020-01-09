Ares names Stephane Etroy as Euro PE head, two months after departure from CDPQ

Ares Management has named Stephane Etroy as it new head of European private equity, two months after he stepped down as head of PE at Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec.

Etroy will lead Ares’ European PE activities and seek to benefit from the firm’s strong European credit and real estate platforms, the firm said.

Etroy had spent four years with CDPQ, two of those as executive vice president and head of private equity.

CDPQ said at the time of his departure in November that Etroy was stepping down from the role to spend more time with his young family in London.

Etroy previously spent 13 years as an investment manager and later partner of Charterhouse Capital.

Ares co-founder and private equity group co-chairman Bennett Rosenthal said, “Stephane is a highly experienced and accomplished professional in the global private equity markets with a particular focus on the European market.

“We are very pleased to have him lead our European private equity team and we look forward to his many contributions as we continue to build our private equity presence in this strategically important region.”

Ares, which invests across private equity, credit and real estate, had about $144bn of assets under management at the end of September last year.

