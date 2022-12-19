Ambienta names two new partners amid slew of end-of-year promotions

Sustainability-focused private equity house Ambienta has named a pair of new partners amid a host of end-of-year promotions.

London-based Matt Norrington has been promoted to private equity partner after three years as a principal at the firm.

Firm CEO Daniele Gatti also becomes a partner after a decade with Ambienta.

Elsewhere in the firm’s private equity unit Konstantin Leu becomes a principal, Timothée Héron and Andrea Florio investment managers, and Flavia Cambiaso an associated.

In the sustainability and strategy team Saverio Zefelippo becomes a manager and Luca Zerba an associate, while in finance Alessio Vian has been promoted to manager.

In Public Markets Francesco Cavallo has been promoted to senior investment analyst and Oliver Wegener to senior trader.

Nino Tronchetti Provera, founder and managing partner of Ambienta, said, “I am glad to be able to announce two new partners and nine promotions, especially because promotions in Ambienta are not a given.

“We conduct an extensive collaborative review process that involves everyone in the firm for months, as we seek to reward top performance and help our people grow to achieve their maximum potential.

“The ambitious journey in front of us would not be possible without the help of dedicated and talented individuals.”

Ambienta currently manages more than €3bn of assets, with a focus on companies driven by environmental megatrends and whose products or services improve resource efficiency or pollution control.

Last month the firm brought in BC Partners veteran Laurent de Rosière as head of investor relations and strategic partnerships.

