TCDRS commits $100m each to Advent International, Data Collective

Global private equity major Advent International and Californian venture firm Data Collective have each secured $100m new commitments from the Texas County and District Retirement System.

The new commitment for Advent would go towards its latest flagship Fund X. AltAssets reported last month that the vehicle could collect as much as $25bn.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Fund X has also picked up a $350m commitment from another US pension giant MassPRIM, which said in an investment report that Fund X was expected to hit a final close on at least its $23bn target this month.

Advent’s latest mega-fundraise comes just two years after it hit a $17.5bn hard cap close for its previous flagship investment vehicle, GPE IX. It closed Fund VIII on $13bn in 2016.

Deep tech venture capital firm DCVC closed DCVC V on $725m in 2019, making it the biggest deep tech fundraise at the time. The fund aimed to back early-stage deep tech companies and double down on key later stage growth.

Fund V has raised more than double $212m raised for its fourth fund in the series back in 2016.

The firm’s portfolio includes startups such as Pivot Bio, Zymergen, Rocket Lab and Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets