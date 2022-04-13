Savano Capital sees $300m in AUM thanks to new fund close

Technology-focused Savano Capital Partners has boosted its AUM to over $300m thanks to its new fund close.

The firm closed its third fund on $157m, nearly doubled the capital commitments of its previous fund.

Fund III has already made 13 investments across multiple software sectors, including cybersecurity, data analytics, fintech, HR tech, and e-commerce.

Existing portfolio companies of the firm include Jobcase, Automattic, Hackerone, Omaze, Bespoke Post, and Sciencelogic.

Matt Good, COO at Savano, said, “Secondary liquidity is increasingly critical for companies and their shareholders, particularly with the longer paths to exit timing that most companies are experiencing.

“Our flexible approach to working with expansion-stage companies and shareholders makes Savano a great partner for those who need creatively-structured liquidity and growth equity solutions.”

Tom Smith, managing partner of Savano, added, “We are grateful to our limited partners, both existing and new, for their strong and continued support. I’m especially proud of our expanded team that has worked hard to serve our portfolio companies and investors. A special thank you to Frank Tower, who we welcomed as a Partner in July of 2020, and was integral to this fundraise.

“We look forward to building upon our success as we continue to develop creative solutions to help founders and companies address their ever-growing liquidity needs.”

The firm also announced the addition of two vice presidents, Andrew Seter and Julieanna Wiley, at the time of the fund close.

Founded in 2010, Savano focuses on late-stage technology and service companies and offer liquidity solutions to founders, employees, and early investors in addition to growth equity to expansion-stage companies.

Avec Capital acted as the placement agent for Fund III.

