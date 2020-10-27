North Branch Capital closes its maiden fund on $132m

North Branch Capital has reportedly closed its maiden fund on $132m, as it looks to invest into lower-middle market industrial businesses.

The firm exceeded its initial target and was supported in the fundraise by Latham & Watkins, according to a report from Legal Desire.

Based in Illinois, the firm looks to invest into American and Canadian companies that have revenue between $10m and $75m and an EBITDA of $2m to $8m.

Its core focus is on industrial businesses working within the value added distribution, niche manufacturing and industrial services spaces.

The firm claims to differ from other lower-middle market private equity firms by its staff being capable of assisting businesses with all aspects of their business. This includes team development, strategic planning, operation efficiencies, supply chain support, gross margin expansion, add-on acquisitions, growth initiatives and more.

In 2017, North Branch Capital teamed up with fellow private equity firm Schroder Adveq to invest into residential heating business Randazzo Mechanical Heating & Cooling.

Earlier in the month, Italy’s Mediobanca secured $120m for its third fund, which is targeting opportunities within the secondary markets, distressed strategies and dislocated industrial sectors.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets