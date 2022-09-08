Hamilton Lane closes biggest ever fund in the strategic opportunities series just one year after predecessor

Hamilton Lane has closed its largest ever fund in the strategic opportunities series on $953m in commitments, just a year after closing its predecessor on $900m.

Hamilton Lane Strategic Opportunities Fund VII attracted returning and new investors across North America, Asia, EMEA and Latin America.

The strategy is an annual fund series focuses primarily on direct credit investments. It also makes selective credit-like investments to create a portfolio biased toward shorter-duration exposures, seeking downside protection and current cash-pay.

Nayef Perry, global co-head of direct credit, said, “This is a unique moment for private credit as an asset class. Volatility concerns and rising interest rates are attracting investors to private credit due to its floating rate nature and historical consistency of performance through up and down markets.

“Additionally, periods of market uncertainty tend to negatively impact the public credit markets, which creates opportunities for private lenders who are well-equipped to navigate complexity and provide certainty of capital to borrowers.”

Emily Nomeir, managing director, direct credit investments, said, “This Fund is structured to demonstrate the stability private credit can offer investors, particularly during times of public market uncertainty.

“Benefits like cash yield, attractive risk-adjusted returns and the ability to carefully navigate volatility are hallmarks of our strategy, and we’re grateful to our limited partners for their continued support.”

Hamilton Lane has more than $832 billion in assets under management, composed of $108 billion in discretionary assets and more than $724 billion in advisory assets, as of June 30.

It beat its target to raise $590m for its first infra secondaries and co-investment fund in July.

