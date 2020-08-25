CityMark said to raise $150m for its second investment vehicle

Global real estate investment firm CityMark has reportedly closed its sophomore apartment fund on $150m.

Citymark Capital U.S. Apartment Fund II entered the fundraising market in 2018 and was wholly backed by institutional investors from its previous vehicle, according to a report from Connect Chicago.

This vehicle has already been tapped to acquire six multi-family communities in Las Vegas, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta and Raleigh, the article said.

CityMark invests into institutional quality apartments ranging from 100-400 units per property, in areas with strong demand for properties.

The firm’s debut fund raised $80m from institutional investors, high net-worth individuals and family offices. This capital was deployed into six investments.

Last year, the firm sold three of its investments to generate $138.8m of proceeds.

It was recently revealed that fellow real estate investment firm Directed Capital had pulled in up to $92m for its tenth flagship fund

The firm appears to still be in the fundraising market for the fund, which will target commercial real estate secured loans.

