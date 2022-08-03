Apollo’s dislocation credit fund gets Florida State Board of Administration backing

Florida State Board of Administration has committed $180m to Apollo Accord Fund V, P&I reported quoting a new manager report.

Apollo launched the Accord series in 2017 as its dislocated credit offering.

The firm closed Accord Fund IV on $2.34bn last year boosting the assets raised for the strategy to $4.1bn.

The Accord strategy focuses on liquidity provision during times of of broad-based market stress by purchasing high-quality, secured cross-asset credit risk, the firm said.

The firm has more than $6.3bn in assets under management focused on dislocation credit opportunities as of February 2021.

