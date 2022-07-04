Algebris holds first close for €400m-targeting debut PE fund

Algebris Investment has held a first close for its debut private equity fund on €200m, targeting a total raise of €400m over the next twelve months.

Algebris Green Transition Fund will be investing in energy transition, circular economy and smart cities and agritech sectors.

The firm said it will invest in companies with proven earnings potential, resilient business models and sustainable long term strategies. It will also target companies in Italy and other Southern EU countries.

Luca Valerio Camerano, managing director at Algebris Investments, said, “In the current political-economic environment, investments in alternative asset classes, combined with green strategies, offer attractive opportunities to investors in terms of returns and real ESG value.

“The Algebris Green Transition Fund represents a unique solution to take advantage of the forces that are reshaping the economy, and at the same time, it represents a concrete access to investments related to a more sustainable future. The stakeholders in the market and society demand industrial solutions capable of credibly combining development and sustainability.

“The development of technologies and the growing endowment of institutional resources will support this transition. Investors’ interest in this space and in this initiative continues to grow, and we are confident of reaching our ambitious fundraising targets at subsequent closings.”

Founded in 2006, Algebris manages $17bn of assets as of May 31st.

