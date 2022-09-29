Workiva becomes private equity target for Thoma Bravo, TPG – report

Cloud-based compliance and reporting platform Workiva has reportedly picked up buyout interest from private equity heavyweights TPG and Thoma Bravo.

Workiva’s share price jumped almost 18% on the back of the news, giving the company a market value of about $3.4bn.

Bloomberg reported the potential takeover interest, citing unnamed sources it said were familiar with the matter.

Thoma Bravo’s previous large software investments this year include taking Ping Identity private at a $2.8bn enterprise value and the $10.4bnn takeover of SaaS specialist Anaplan.

Earlier this year TPG invested $360m into global AI company Fractal, and led a new funding round in digital experience management platform Salsify at $2bn valuation.

Thoma Bravo’s mammoth new software-focused private equity fund picked up $125m from the Maryland State Retirement & Pension System earlier this week, to follow a $600m commitment from CalPERS earlier in the month.

The firm had reportedly picked up north of $20bn for Fund XV back in May, already well above the $17.8bn it gathered for Fund XIV in 2020.

