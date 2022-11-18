Wind Point Partners picks up gated community, HOA access security specialist Envera Systems

Chicago-based private equity firm Wind Point Partners has bought Envera Systems, a provider of security and access controls for gated communities and homeowners associations.

Envera, which was founded in 2007, operates throughout Florida and recently expanded into the Texas market.

It provides automated and software-enabled security, visitor management, access control and remote video monitoring for community entry points.

Nathan Brown, managing director at Wind Point, said, “Addi, Aaron and the entire team have developed an outstanding business model that delivers clear value to customers, resulting in strong long-term relationships.

“We look forward to supporting the Envera team as they continue to build a differentiated market leader.”

Wind Point’s previous security and route-based services investments include Pavion, D&H United, Smart Care and US Security Associates.

