Warburg Pincus steps in to save creation of £44bn wealth management giant

Warburg Pincus has stepped in to save a deal to create a £44bn wealth management firm through the merger of Tilney and Smith & Williamson.

Tilney, which is backed by fellow private equity house Permira, and Smith & Williamson agreed the merger last year, but was delayed in January after regulator the FCA raised concerns about the deal.

Smith & Williamson said last month that “significant progress” had been made to address those concerns, including agreeing a material new equity investment to lower the merged group’s external debt levels.

But the buyout was further derailed by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The merged group, which will be known as Tilney Smith & Williamson, will be one of the UK’s largest wealth management and professional services business.

A statement from Smith & Williamson said Warburg had agreed to co-invest in the combined business alongside funds advised by Permira.

Smith & Williamson said, “The new investment by Warburg Pincus, particularly in the midst of a global health and economic crisis, represents a significant vote of confidence in the strength of a combination of Tilney and Smith & Williamson and adds further credibility to the firm’s longer term strategy.

“Warburg Pincus has considerable experience investing in financial services, having deployed more than $15b in over 120 such businesses.”

Tilney Smith & Williamson will be Warburg Pincus’ sixth investment in a wealth management company.

Both Tilney and Smith & Williamson have continued to provide full services for their clients during the Covid-19 pandemic, having migrated to remote working models through “robust and secure IT infrastructure”.

Client engagement levels have been high and net flows have increased in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019 at both businesses, Smith & Williamson added.

AGF, Smith & Williamson’s largest shareholder, will fully exit its investment in the group upon completion of the transaction, which is expected for the second half of 2020.

The combined business will be responsible for about £44bn in assets under management, and will generate about £530m in revenue.

Last week Warburg Pincus boosted its stake in Asian asset manager ARA to more than 48%, in the wake of the group’s rapid expansion since delisting from the Singapore stock exchange two years ago.

The gross assets managed by ARA has more than doubled since it was privatised in 2017, from about S$35bn to S$88bn, while its footprint has expanded to more than 100 cities across 28 countries.

