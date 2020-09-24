Warburg Pincus buys into specialised healthcare, military, seniors meal business GA Foods

Warburg Pincus has agreed a strategic investment in specialist food provider GA Foods.

The company, which was founded in 1973, focuses on highly specified meals for healthcare members, seniors, children, the military, and for disaster relief efforts.

Its services include meal design, food preparation and packaging, distribution, and integration with payor & provider systems for both home-delivered and congregate customers.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Warburg said its investment in GA Foods underscored its long-standing thesis around value-based healthcare and food services, illustrated by the firm’s investments in Alignment Healthcare, Summit-CityMD, Hygiena, Aramark, Grubhub, Trimark and A Place for Mom.

JMP Securities LLC acted as financial advisor and Burns & Levinson LLP served as legal advisor for GA Foods. Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP served as legal advisor for Warburg Pincus.

Warburg’s latest deal comes a couple of weeks after it made a “significant” investment in Vista Equity Partners portfolio business Infoblox.

Vista, which bought the secure cloud-managed network services company four years ago, will remain as an investor following the latest deal.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets