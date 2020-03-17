Walmart said to press on with £7bn Asda sale process despite coronavirus tightening debt markets

A string of private equity giants have reportedly made it through to the next stage of bidding for Walmart’s UK supermarket chain Asda in a deal which could value it at more than £7bn.

Apollo Global Management, Lone Star Funds and TDR Capital have all made it past the first round of bidding for Asda according to Bloomberg, which cited unnamed people it said were familiar with the matter.

It said TDR had teamed up with its portfolio company EG Group for its bid.

Walmart is pressing on with the sale process despite fears over market volatility caused by the coronavirus outbreak could hamper access to financing for a deal, the report said.

The US retail giant had been hoping to sell Asda to UK supermarket rival Sainsbury’s last year, but that deal was quashed by the country’s competition regulator in April.

Fellow buyout major KKR was previously said to be interested in bidding for the business, but does not appear to have made it to the second round of bidding.

Walmart bought Asda just over 20 years ago in a £6.7bn deal.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets