Vista exits AGDATA after eight years to Levine Leichtman Capital Partners

Levine Leichtman Capital Partners has bought agribusiness workflow and data services provider AGDATA from Vista Equity Partners.

The deal comes eight years after Vista picked up AGDATA from SFW Capital at a decent return for its previous owner.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

AGDATA which was founded in 1985, looks to help customers with supply chain visibility and tools to make informed inventory management, sales, and marketing decisions.

Josh Kaufman, senior managing director at LLCP, said, “AGDATA serves attractive end markets that benefit from macro tailwinds including population growth, a growing need for crop efficiency, and increased spending on food and pets.

“We are excited to capitalize on these favorable tailwinds to build on AGDATA’s market leadership position.”

AGDATA is the second platform investment by LLCP Lower Middle Market Fund III, which it closed on its increased hard cap of $1.38bn last year.

Other tech-enabled business services investments from LLCP have included BigHand, Law Business Research, Prime Global and Therapeutic Research Center.

Vista was almost halfway to its $20bn target for its latest flagship buyout fundraise in May according to a Bloomberg report from the time, which said the firm had collected over $9bn.

The firm raised $16bn for its flagship Vista Equity Partners Fund VII in 2019.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets