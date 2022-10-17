Vista agrees $4.6bn buyout of KKR-backed cybersecurity platform KnowBe4

KnowBe4, a major provider of security awareness training and a simulated phishing platform, has agreed to be bought by Vista Equity Partners in a $4.6bn deal.

Vista’s buyout will see shareholders receive $24.90 per share, a 44% premium to the company’s closing price on September 16, 2022, the last full trading day before Vista publicly disclosed its initial non-binding acquisition proposal.

Fellow buyout giant KKR led a $300m investment in KnowBe4 in 2019, giving the company a $1bn valuation. The business was valued at more than $3.5bn at the time of its IPO in April last year.

Firm senior managing director Michael Fosnaugh said, “As a trusted partner to enterprise software companies around the world, we make a point to invest in businesses that make a difference and have a demonstrated track record of success.

“We look forward to leveraging our deep understanding of the business to help [founder and CEO Stu Sjouwerman] and his talented and experienced team address the human element of cybersecurity.”

KKR and fellow backer Elephant Partners, as well as Stu Sjouwerman, have agreed to vote their combined 83% of company shares in favour of the deal.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

