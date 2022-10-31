Veritas seals another quick deal post-$10.65bn fundraise by picking up Verisk energy arm

Tech and government investment specialist Veritas Capital has made another deal in the wake of its weighty $10.65bn Fund VIII close from earlier this month with the buyout of analytics provider Verisk‘s energy business.

Veritas has agreed to pay $3.1bn for Wood Mackenzie, with another $200m contingent on future performance.

Wood Mackenzie provides data, analytics and insights for the energy, renewables, and natural resources industry. The almost 50-year-old business was bought by Verisk in 2015.

Veritas CEO and managing partner Ramzi Musallam said, “Drawing from its decades of leadership and innovation, Wood Mackenzie is playing a vital role at the forefront of the global energy transition by providing essential data and insights to organizations across the value chain.

“In partnership with Wood Mackenzie leadership, and with the strong backing of our strategic investment, we have an opportunity to enhance and expand the datasets and solutions the company provides to its growing customer base, from upstream producers who are looking to decarbonize to new energy asset managers who want to optimize their investments.”

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.

Veritas stormed past its $8.5bn goal for Fund VIII for the $10.65bn final close earlier this month, and easily outdid the $6.5bn of commitments the firm collected for Fund VII in 2019.

A week later it bought electronics maker CAES Space Systems, which provides radiation hardened components, mission processing, cabling, wave guides, antennas and power management solutions.

Other recent Veritas investments have included Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, Coronis Health, Grant Thornton Public Sector and Chromalloy.

