VC-backed Klarna strikes mammoth $31bn valuation to become highest-valued private fintech company in Europe

FinTech giant Klarna has become the highest-valued private FinTech in Europe after an eyewatering $1bn funding round pushes its valuation to $31bn.

Sequoia Capital is a big investor in the buy now, pay later specialist, while other backers include private equity majors Permira and Silver Lake and trade giants including Visa.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

The four-times oversubscribed round was backed by a mixture of new and existing backers, with the capital set to go towards accelerating Klarna’s international expansion and increasing its market reach.

Klarna will also pledge 1% of the capital raised to a new initiative focused on key sustainability challenges around the world.

Not only is Klarna the highest valued fintech in Europe, it is now the third biggest in the world behind Ant Financial, with a whopping $150bn valuation, $35bn-valued Stripe.

This is not the first time Klarna has been Europe’s most valued fintech, with it previously holding the crown in 2020, shortly before payments solutions provider Checkout.com surpassed it.

Klarna was valued at $10.6bn in September 2020, following a $650m investment from investors. Checkout.com reached a $15bn valuation in January after a $450m Series C.

Klarna co-founder and CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski said, “At Klarna, we solve problems – that is the heart of what we do for both consumers and retailers. Consumers want transparent products to help them bank, shop and pay that reflect the way they live their lives, not just outdated traditional models.

“Each and every one of us at Klarna will continue to work hard on this, but it is also time for us, with our culture of change, disruption and innovation, to focus on tackling bigger, more complex issues. I believe our industry has a responsibility to help in some way solve global sustainability issues and I hope others will join Klarna in our ambition.”

Klarna offers consumers a mobile app that enables them to shop, pay and bank.

Earlier in the year the company launched consumer bank accounts in Germany. The service comes with a Visa debit card that can be connected to both Google Pay and Apple Pay.

Copyright © 2021 AltAssets