Turnspire Capital celebrates big profit, EBITDA rise at UPG with sale to trade buyer

Special situations private equity house Turnspire Capital Partners has sold complex plastic parts maker UPG Company to trade buyer The Partner Companies.

Texas-headquartered UPG makes plastic components for the data center, healthcare, energy and diversified industrial end-markets.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Turnspire carved out UPG from MedPlast in 2016, and said it had “dramatically” improved the company’s profit margins and increased EBITDA significantly.

Firm managing partner Ilya Koffman said, “UPG was a fantastic investment for Turnspire and a great example of our ability to complete complex transactions, dramatically improve businesses through strategic and operational initiatives, and ultimately realize value that others had not recognized.”

Turnspire says it targets high-quality businesses that have reached strategic, financial or operational inflection points and stand to benefit from our hands-on, operationally focused approach.

Previous investments have included Spectra Premium Mobility Solutions and the Goodyear air springs business of EnPro Industries.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets