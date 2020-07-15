TPG takeover of Covid-ravaged Cirque du Soleil looks dead amid impending creditor deal – report

Private equity plans to take over world-famous Cirque du Soleil on the cheap after coronavirus pushed it into bankruptcy protection have been scuppered by creditors, who are reportedly set to agree a recapitalisation of the company.
Cirque du Soleil entered bankruptcy protection at the end of last month, amid reports the the business was set to slash 3,500 jobs.
The live entertainment operator said at the time that it had entered into a “stalking horse” purchase agreement with existing shareholders TPG, Fosun, and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, as well as Investissement Québec as a debt provider, which would see them acquire substantially all of the company’s assets.
Lenders for the business opposed that bid, however, and are now poised to have a $300m in capital injection from creditors accepted according to Bloomberg, citing unnamed people it said were familiar with the matter.
It said the proposal would see first-lien creditors, who were owed more than $900m as of March 31, wind up with virtually all of the equity.
The lenders would have ended up getting a 40% stake in the restructured Cirque under the TPG consortium’s proposal, a Reuters report from earlier this month said.
Private equity major TPG Capital and Fosun International closed a $1.5bn deal to buy a majority stake in Cirque du Soleil back in 2015.
Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec also invested in the company in 2015 and increased its stake earlier this year, after buying out founder Guy Laliberté.
