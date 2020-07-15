TPG takeover of Covid-ravaged Cirque du Soleil looks dead amid impending creditor deal – report

Private equity plans to take over world-famous Cirque du Soleil on the cheap after coronavirus pushed it into bankruptcy protection have been scuppered by creditors, who are reportedly set to agree a recapitalisation of the company.

Cirque du Soleil entered bankruptcy protection at the end of last month, amid reports the the business was set to slash 3,500 jobs.

The live entertainment operator said at the time that it had entered into a “stalking horse” purchase agreement with existing shareholders TPG, Fosun, and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, as well as Investissement Québec as a debt provider, which would see them acquire substantially all of the company’s assets.

Lenders for the business opposed that bid, however, and are now poised to have a $300m in capital injection from creditors accepted according to Bloomberg, citing unnamed people it said were familiar with the matter.

It said the proposal would see first-lien creditors, who were owed more than $900m as of March 31, wind up with virtually all of the equity.

TPG could still seal some kind of deal though, Bloomberg added, with the firm having made overtures about engaging with the creditors, its sources said.

The creditors’ offer, once approved by the Cirque board committee, would head for a court hearing on July 17.

The TPG and Fosun stalking horse offer would also have injected $300m of liquidity into the business, including establishing two funds totaling $20m to provide additional relief to impacted employees and independent contractors, a statement from the company said last month.