TPG Growth picks up Morrow Sodali majority stake

TPG‘s growth arm has agreed to buy a majority stake in shareholder engagement and governance advisory firm Morrow Sodali.

The company, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary, provides clients with services relating to corporate governance, diversity equity and inclusion, sustainability, proxy solicitation, capital markets intelligence, shareholder and bondholder engagement, M&A, shareholder activism and contested situations.

Ransom Langford, partner at TPG, said, “Morrow Sodali’s differentiated ability to deliver results for its diverse set of clients, combined with a commitment to its values of integrity, excellence, collaboration, innovation and respect creates a unique opportunity for our partnership.

“As the focus on ESG continues to increase amongst companies and investors alike, Morrow Sodali has established itself as a trusted partner and global leader in proactive and trusted shareholder engagement.”

TPG Growth is the middle market and growth equity investment platform of TPG, with about $14.7bn of assets under management.

The firm is understood to be out fundraising, eyeing $4bn for TPG Growth V, just above the $3.7bn it collected for Growth IV in 2017.

