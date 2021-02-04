Thoma Bravo said to ride Covid’s digital payments rise with MeridianLink IPO

US private equity major Thoma Bravo is reportedly prepping an IPO of financial services software business MeridianLink which could value the company at more than $3bn including debt.

The plans, which were reported by Reuters citing unnamed sources, follows the rise in online banking and digital payments activity caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

MeridianLink provides digital lending and account opening software to credit unions, banks and other financial institutions.

Thoma Bravo bought and merged MeridianLink with Italy-based CRIF Lending Solutions in 2018.

MeridianLink could go public through a merger with a SPAC, Reuters added, citing two of its sources.

Last month Thoma Bravo promoted AJ Rohde to the newly-created role of senior partner.

Rohde joined Thoma Bravo in 2010 as a vice president, having previously worked in investment banking at Saban Capital Group and Jefferies & Company, and for Ford Motor Company.

Copyright © 2021 AltAssets