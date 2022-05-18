Thoma Bravo helps Imply Data to $1.1bn valuation through Series D investment

Thoma Bravo has helped analytics software specialist Imply Data to a $1.1bn valuation by leading a Series D round for the business.

Omers Growth Equity also took part in the $100m investment round, as did existing backers Bessemer Venture Funds, Andreessen Horowitz and Khosla Ventures.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Thoma Bravo partner Robert Sayle siad, “We’re excited to lead Imply’s Series D. [CEO FJ Yang] and his team are at the cusp of a market evolution in analytics, opening up a whole new world of analytics use cases and economic value.

“It was clear from the beginning of our relationship that we would enjoy a strong partnership with management, and they very much appreciated the level of experience we bring to the table as software-specialist investors over the last 20 years.”

Omers Growth Equity co-head of software Warda Shaheen added, “As analytics adoption continues to accelerate, software developers are demanding more real-time solutions with Apache Druid and Imply leading the category.”

Thoma Bravo is currently in the market raising its fifteenth flagship fund, and has collected a $100m commitment from PennSERS and up to $150m from the Texas County & District Retirement System. The firm closed its $17.8bn-Fund XIV vehicle in 2020.

It also raised $3.9bn for its third Discover Fund in late 2020, at the same time as closing Fund XIV.

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets