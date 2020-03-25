The Riverside Company buys into drug commercialisation education, learning provider Red Nucleus

Lower mid-market private equity house The Riverside Company has backed drug industry learning and compliance services provider Red Nucleus Enterprises.

RN’s learning business designs and develops training content including e-learning modules, mobile apps, virtual training, workshops, games and printed materials, primarily focused on the commercialization of pharmaceuticals.

Its compliance business offers an array of services pertaining to compliance with FDA/regulatory requirements throughout the drug lifecycle.

Riverside managing partner Suzy Kriscunas said, “RN is a premium partner to the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, offering training to help launch and commercialize their products.

“With their already established relationships with blue-chip companies, we look to expand training offerings and build out technological capabilities during our partnership.”

Riverside partner Peter Tsang added, “This is an exciting investment for us as Riverside has relevant experience with taking a training business and transforming it into a diversified tech-enabled training and compliance platform through organic and investment initiatives – we’ve done this successfully with other platforms such as HSI and Alchemy, for example.

“We’re actively looking for add-ons for this investment, hoping to expand its service offerings and global geographic footprint.”

Riverside has previously invested in more than 60 education and training companies, including those specializing in pre-K, K-12, post-secondary education, corporate training and certifications.

