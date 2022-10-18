The Riverside Company backs labour, employment compliance specialist OutSolve

Lower mid-market investor The Riverside Company has invested in outsourced labour and employment compliance solutions provider OutSolve.

The Louisiana-based business provides compliance solutions to help clients adhere to federal contracting standards and other regulations designed to promote non-discriminatory policies in the workplace.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

It currently services more than 2,000 customers across the US.

Riverside partner Drew Flanigan said, “The company’s end markets are supported by strong regulatory tailwinds as well as the broader corporate move towards DE&I, ESG and social responsibility, which are all critically important.

“These fundamentals provide a robust platform for growth as we look to expand into adjacent service offerings and new end markets.”

Riverside Co-CIO Peter Tsang added, “OutSolve’s management has a strong track-record of successfully closing and integrating acquisitions, having completed eight add-ons over the past six years.

“During our partnership, we plan to continue the company’s proven acquisition strategy in our core markets and expand our existing presence in adjacent markets including pay equity, DE&I and ESG.”

Copyright © 2022 AltAssets