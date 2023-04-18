Tenzing carves out talent assessment specialist Saville from WTW

European tech investor Tenzing has agreed to buy talent assessment business Saville from WTW, a global advisory, broking and solutions company.

Saville specialises in psychometric assessment for hiring staff, through personality questionnaires, aptitude tests, talent analytics and situational judgement tests.

Tenzing said it would expand Saville in the UK and internationally.

Milan Kellner, investment lead at Tenzing, said, “Having spent over two decades developing its award-winning assessment tools, Saville has a well-earned position in the market as the leading provider for scientific validity, giving its clients the confidence to make the best people decisions.

“We’re really excited to partner with the team there, share our extensive expertise in the HCM market and look forward to leveraging the full extent of our growth team to help further enhance its technology, invest in its go-to-market strategies and further expand its global footprint.”

Saville will remain WTW’s preferred assessment software partner following the deal, and WTW will continue to support Saville’s products in its client-facing activities, the company said.

Saville is the eighth investment within Tenzing’s £400m Fund II, which started investing in 2021.

