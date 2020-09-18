Sutter Hill seals astronomical return after early bet on Snowflake ends in $80bn-plus IPO valuation

Sutter Hill Capital is celebrating an astronomical return on its investment in cloud data warehousing business Snowflake after it sealed the biggest software IPO in history at an $80bn-plus valuation.

The venture capital house led a $6m seed round and $5m Series A for Snowflake, and took part in a $26m Series B round for the business in 2014.

Never miss a story – click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Sutter Hill’s total stake in Snowflake was valued at about $12.5bn following Snowflake’s colossal public listing yesterday – the same value of the entire company’s valuation in its last investment round in February.

That scores Sutter Hill an astounding return figure on its less than $200m of investment in the business.

Sutter Hill is a veteran of the venture capital industry, having been launched in 1962 by Bill Draper and Paul Wythes.

Recent deals from the firm include taking part in a $35m Series B round for engineering operations company Transposit earlier this month.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets