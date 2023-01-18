S&P Global divests engineering solutions business to KKR in $975m deal

Markets intelligence giant S&P Global has agreed to sell its engineering solutions business to KKR in a $975m deal.

Engineering Solutions became part of S&P Global following the company’s merger with IHS Markit early last year. S&P said in November last year that it would be divesting the business.

The company provides data, technology, and insights for engineers, builders, and architects, with the aim of optimising workflows and end-user experiences, the company says. It has 650,000 users across more than 6,000 global customers.

KKR partner Webster Chua said, “We see significant opportunities for Engineering Solutions to accelerate growth, expand its footprint and continue to innovate as an independent company.

“Engineering Solutions is trusted by engineers and standards organizations around the world and we look forward to deepening these relationships by making long-term investments in enhanced product coverage, improved workflow solutions and expanded distribution capabilities.”

KKR made the investment through its North America Fund XIII.

The firm raised a record-breaking $19bn for the fund earlier last year, which it said was to take advantage of a macroeconomic environment “tailor-made for private equity”.

North America Fund XIII is almost 50% larger than the predecessor vehicle the firm closed in 2017, and more than double the size of North America Fund XI from 2014.

