Shore Capital exits EyeSouth to Olympus Partners after huge expansion programme

Microcap investor Shore Capital Partners has agreed to sell eye care management services business EyeSouth Partners to fellow private equity investor Olympus Partners.

Shore formed EyeSouth in 2017 with the goal of creating a leading ophthalmology platform in the south of the US. Since then the company has grown its affiliate network to more than 155 locations.

EyeSouth CEO Rex Adams said, “Shore’s partnership was invaluable and enabled us to expand rapidly.

“We were able to move faster with less risk, given Shore’s years of experience investing in healthcare businesses and deep bench of hands-on operational support typically only accessible to large-cap companies.”

Chicago-based shore invests across the healthcare, food and beverage, business services and real estate sectors.

This summer the firm passed $3bn in AUM after raising almost $300m for the final close of its second dedicated food and beverage fund.

Other recent fundraises from Shore include the $366m Shore Capital Healthcare Partners Fund IV and a $107m real estate fund closed last year.

