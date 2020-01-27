Private equity newcomer Teleo carves out Capgemini America’s Industrial Defender

Teleo Capital Management has carved out Capgemini America’s automated system management product platform Industrial Defender.

Industrial Defender aims to provide cybersecurity and compliance software for critical infrastructure providers, specifically for industrial control systems.

The company serves Fortune 500 clients across the utility, oil and gas, and chemical processing verticals.

A statement from Teleo said, “The market for operational technology cybersecurity is rapidly expanding and Industrial Defender, with its unique blend of active and passive monitoring technology, is very well positioned.

“We are extremely excited to support the Industrial Defender team through this next stage of growth.”

LA-based Teleo Capital Partners is currently looking to raise up to $200m for its first investment fund.

The new firm was launched by former Marlin Equity Partners senior execs George Kase, Andres Martinez and Robb Warwick, who are all partners at Teleo.

Teleo has enlisted GCA Advisors as a placement agent for the fund in a number of US states, the firm’s latest SEC filing shows.

The firm says it typically targets investments in companies with $10m to $100m in revenue across the software & technology, healthcare IT, business services and industrial sectors.

