Private equity fight for slice of Italian football’s media rights hots up as two firms revise offers – report

A private equity battle to profit from the lucrative broadcasting rights of Italy’s top football league has reportedly seen two buyout houses revise their offers.

Bain Capital has put forward a partnership proposal to Serie A to replace its previous equity investment plan according to Reuters, which cited unnamed sources it said were familiar with the matter.

CVC Capital Partners has also presented a pair of alternative offers to win over reluctant clubs, the report said, but hopes to stick with its initial plan to buy 10% of Serie A’s media rights company.

Bain Capital has offered a €450m upfront payment, which would see it take 10% of annual broadcasting revenues over 10 years, Reuters added.

CVC – which has teamed up with Advent International and FSI for its bid – has offered to pay €1.6bn for a 10% stake in Serie A’s media rights business, or make a €500m upfront payment and reduce its stake value to €1.35bn, the report said.

The sources added that a final decision could still be weeks away, despite Serie A representatives being expected to pick their preferred bidder this month.

Cinven and Blackstone had also been linked with potential bids earlier this year.

