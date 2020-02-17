Platinum Equity buys France’s Biscuit International

Platinum Equity has picked up Paris-headquartered baked goods manufacturer Biscuit International.
Biscuit International was created through the merger of Groupe Poult and Banketgroep back in 2016.
The combined business would go on to acquire A&W Feinbackwaren in Germany, Northumbrian Fine Foods in the UK, Stroopwafel & Co and Aviateur in the Netherlands, and Arluy in Spain.
The company produces a wide range of traditional biscuit products for the European markets, including products for consumers with specific dietary requirements.
Biscuit International has generated sales in excess of €500m over the last 12 months.
“Biscuit International has an exceptional portfolio and a well-deserved reputation for high-quality products,” said Platinum partner Louis Samson.
“We support the company’s plan to continue expanding its offering and its international reach, both organically and through additional add-on investments.
“We look forward to working with the management team to optimize the platform and maximize operational performance throughout the business.”
Last month, Platinum hit a $10bn hard cap close for its latest global flagship fund. The firm is also investing out of Platinum Equity Small Cap Fund, a $1.5bn a lower middle-market buyout fund.
In December last year, the private equity major secured a $5.3bn deal to take its portfolio company Vertiv public.
Copyright © 2020 AltAssets