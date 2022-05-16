Pharos Capital taps Fund IV again for Sanderling Renal Services investment

Mid-market Dallas private equity house Pharos Capital Group has backed dialysis and renal telemedicine services provider Sanderling Renal Services.

Pharos’s investment will be used to support future growth of the company’s home dialysis operations, implementation of telemedicine and hospital eDialysis contracts, and geographic expansion through both acquisitions and de novo startups.

Sanderling, which was founded in 2012, provides in-center and home-based dialysis out of 14 clinics in six US states.

Bob Crants, founding partner and CIO at Pharos, said, “Sanderling is on the cutting edge of bridging inequities in care.

“The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services has long been advocating home dialysis for the growing number of Americans with end-stage renal disease and those who face social barriers to adequate renal care.

“Against that backdrop, the company’s innovative care delivery models and focus on rural and other underserved populations make it well-positioned to create access to compassionate care for a vulnerable segment of the population.

“In addition, we believe that the company’s proven ability to improve patient outcomes will ultimately yield meaningful cost savings.”

The deal is the third from Pharos Capital Partners IV. The firm had raised at least $75m for the vehicle at the start of last year, but is yet to announce a formal final close.

It previously closed Fund III on $500m in 2013.

Last October Pharos bought hospice, home health and palliative care services provider Thema Health Services.

