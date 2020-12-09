Paine Schwartz Partners picks up plant-based dough maker Urban Farmer as new platform investment

Sustainable food chain investor Paine Schwartz Partners has tapped its fifth flagship fund to buy into plant-based specialty dough maker Urban Farmer.

The company provides products includes pizza crusts, topped pizzas, flatbreads, breadsticks, cheese bread, tortillas, empanadas and sandwich buns.

Kevin Schwartz, CEO of Paine Schwartz, said, “We are pleased to establish a new investment platform with Urban Farmer, a pioneer in the fast-growing better-for-you specialty dough category.

“With its highly on-trend, versatile product offering, state-of-the-art facilities and impressive customer base, Urban Farmer has a strong foundation from which to build on its leading segment share.”

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to Paine Schwartz Partners. Stifel acted as exclusive financial advisor to Urban Farmer and Reed Smith acted as legal counsel to Urban Farmer.

Paine Schwartz sealed a storming fundraise for its fifth flagship vehicle by closing above its hard cap on $1.425bn last year.

The firm was initially hoping to collect $1.2bn for Paine Schwartz Food Chain Fund V, which was already well above the $893m it gathered for its predecessor vehicle.

Fund V is focused exclusively on the food and agribusiness value chain, continuing the firm’s more than 20-year specialism in the sector.

