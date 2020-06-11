Online fraud hunter NS8 seals $123m venture capital investment round

Online fraud prevention company NS8 has picked up $123m in venture capital funding led Lightspeed Venture Partners and AXA Venture Partners.

The company’s fraud prevention platform combines behavioral analytics, real-time scoring, and global monitoring in an attempt to help online businesses minimize risk.

Lightspeed partner Bradley Twohig said, “Online fraud prevention has grown rapidly due to the acceleration of ecommerce adoption by merchants and, with it, an increased threat of those seeking to attack online stores.

“Merchants of all sizes need to invest in security products to ensure a safe and secure online experience.

“NS8’s platform allows its partners and their merchants to stand up a full-service fraud prevention hub, in a matter of a day, across almost every e-commerce platform. The time to value is simply best in class.”

Alex Scherbakovsky, general partner at AXA Venture Partners, added, “NS8 has built a market-leading fraud detection and prevention platform combining advanced data analytics with real-time scoring.

“NS8’s rapid growth is a testament to the strength of the company’s product and the value NS8 delivers to its customers.”

Last month fraud protection fintech specialist Vesta picked up a $125m investment from private equity house Goldfinch Partners.

Vesta offers e-commerce companies a real-time platform which analyses customers’ online payment transactions to assess the risk of fraud.

