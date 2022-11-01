Olympus Partners seals Liquibox trade sale after seven years of ownership

Olympus Partners has agreed to sell liquid packaging specialist Liquibox to Sealed Air Corporation after seven years in its portfolio.

The company provides sustainable bag-in-box solutions and fluid dispensing fitments for end markets including food and beverage, consumer products and healthcare.

Olympus said Liquibox had experiences significant growth under its ownership, and now employs about 1,300 team members across North America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Manu Bettegowda, managing partner at Olympus, said, “We are happy for Liquibox to become part of the broader SEE platform and believe this is a transaction where both organizations will benefit from the strategic combination.”

Mid-market private equity house Olympus Partners wrapped up its latest buyout fund in 2017 after pulling in more than $3bn.

The firm manages in excess of $8.5bn, targeting industries including business services, food services, consumer products, healthcare services, financial services, industrial services and manufacturing.

