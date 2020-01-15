Ohio’s Weinberg Capital ends eight-year Aero Repair ownership through sale

Ohio-based buyout house Weinberg Capital has sold aircraft wheel and brake maintenance and repair business Aero 3 after eight years in its portfolio.

Weinberg said it invested in the business, known as AeroRepair, after being attracted by the quality of the people, favorable industry dynamics and strong reputation of the company, which served as an attractive platform for growth.

During its ownership the company grew from a single site to become the largest independent wheel and brake maintenance, repair and overhaul platform in North America, with six locations.

Ron Weinberg, a director and principal of Weinberg Capital, said, “During our ownership it has been impressive to see the AeroRepair management team improve not only the processes and effectiveness of the company, but also its size and footprint in a demanding and important industry. We are proud to have been part of this era of their success.”

Mid-market investor Weinberg targets US businesses with annual revenue of $10m to $100m and EBITDA of $2m to $10m.

Other portfolio investments from the firm include Encore National Bank, gas appliance ignition systems designer Channel Products and commercial cooking ventilation systems provider Hoodmart.

