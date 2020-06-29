Main Post Partners makes strategic investment into skincare product company Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare

San Francisco-based private equity firm Main Post Partners has made a strategic growth investment into skincare product supplier Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare.

The value of the deal was not disclosed.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare, which was launched in 2000, has established a portfolio of cruelty-free skincare products which was built on medical-grade active ingredients.

Its products include Alpha Beta peels, science-backed serums, moisturizers, cleansers and more.

With the close of the equity infusion, the beauty product company will increase its product development, expand internationally and make strategic marketing moves.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare co-founder Dennis Gross said, “With our aligned vision, our partnership with Main Post Partners will help us drive further awareness around the importance of skin health and improve the accessibility of effective, clinical-level skincare products for everyday use.

“Our brand is built off of the trust we’ve earned with consumers in providing efficacious products with proven results, and we look forward to working with Main Post Partners to continue our mission of developing groundbreaking skincare solutions backed by science,” said Carrie Gross, Co-Founder and CEO.

Morrison & Foerster served as the exclusive legal advisor to Main Post Partners.

