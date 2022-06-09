Lovell Minnick picks up majority stake in veteran wealth, asset manager London & Capital

US private equity house Lovell Minnick Partners has agreed to buy a majority stake in $4.1bn-managing wealth and asset manager London & Capital.

The company focuses on domestic and international high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, including many who have US connections, and institutions.

Lovell Minnick said London & Capital had grown its AUM, revenues, and profits strongly in the last five years, extended its services into Europe to support clients post-Brexit, and developed multiple new services and technology solutions for its expanding client base.

The Company now serves over 800 private and institutional clients.

Lovell Minnick partner Spencer Hoffman said, “London & Capital’s long-standing success and stability is a testament to their comprehensive and client-centric approach to wealth and asset management.

“Their excellent client relationships, strong culture and talented teams position them very well for organic and inorganic growth in what are largely fragmented markets both locally and internationally.”

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Lovell Minnick hit a $1.28bn hard cap for the final close of its latest flagship fund, Lovell Minnick Equity Partners V, in 2019.

