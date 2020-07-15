KKR taps $1.3bn Global Impact Fund to back Australian carbon offset business Greencollar

Global private equity giant KKR has backed Australian carbon offsetting specialist GreenCollar through its $1.3bn Global Impact Fund.

The company, which was founded in 2011, specialises in using entities such as carbon markets to enable landholders, especially farmers, to implement projects that generate revenue and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

GreenCollar works with landowners to identify and develop land-based carbon projects, such as forest protection and land restoration at scale, and then facilitates the sale of the resulting credits to private and public organizations seeking to manage their environmental impact.

Since the establishment of Australia’s carbon market GreenCollar has secured contracts to supply about 65 million Australian Carbon Credit Units, to be issued and delivered to the Emissions Reduction Fund, making it the largest player under the scheme.

The company is also pioneering the development of a reef credit scheme, which enables land managers to undertake projects to improve the water quality of the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

KKR launched its Global Impact strategy in 2018, and recently held a final close on its $1.3bn Global Impact Fund.

The GreenCollar deal marks the Global Impact Fund’s first investment in Australia, and third in the Asia Pacific.

The fund is focused on generating risk-adjusted returns by investing in companies that contribute toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

George Aitken, a director on KKR’s Private Equity team in Australia, said, “The company’s entrepreneurial and collaborative culture has made them the clear leader in the Australian carbon market.

“Working together, we can help GreenCollar accelerate innovation in carbon markets and also support the development of other market-based solutions to tackle environmental issues such as water quality, plastics and biodiversity.”

Chee-Wei Wong, head of Global Impact for KKR Asia, added, “GreenCollar is a great example of the type of solutions-oriented businesses that KKR looks to support through our Global Impact strategy in addressing some of the world’s biggest challenges such as climate change.”

KKR says it has invested more than $7bn in solutions-oriented businesses that address key social imperatives, including green energy, workforce development, responsible waste management and clean water protection.

Deals done by Global Impact’s 14-person global team over the past two years include Barghest Building Performance , Ramky Enviro Engineers, KnowBe4, Burning Glass and the formation of a wastewater treatment platform.

Copyright © 2020 AltAssets