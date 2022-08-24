Intel and Brookfield seal $30bn first of its kind deal to expand Arizona production plant

Computer chip giant Intel has struck a $30bn deal with Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to expand its Arizona production plant.

Brookfield has agreed to invest up to $15bn for a 49% stake in the Ocotillo campus in the landmark deal – a first for the industry in terms of capital funding.

Intel CFO David Zinsner said, “Semiconductor manufacturing is among the most capital-intensive industries in the world, and Intel’s bold IDM 2.0 strategy demands a unique funding approach.

“Our agreement with Brookfield is a first for our industry, and we expect it will allow us to increase flexibility while maintaining capacity on our balance sheet to create a more distributed and resilient supply chain.”

Brookfield Infrastructure CEO Sam Pollock added, “By combining Brookfield’s access to large-scale capital with Intel’s industry leadership, we are furthering the advancement of leading semiconductor production capabilities.

“Leveraging our partnership experience in other industries, we are pleased to come together with Intel in this important investment that will form part of the long-term digital backbone of the global economy.”

Intel and Brookfield’s deal comes hot on the heels of US President Joe Biden signing the Chips and Science Act, a funding package which offer over $70bn for semiconductor businesses and about $200bn for scientific research.

Brookfield said the multi-year capital expansion project will replenish BIP’s existing backlog of capital projects that near completion this year, including the Heartland Petrochemical Complex and the second phase of its build-out of electricity transmission lines in Brazil.

Brookfield Asset Management has about $750bn of assets under management.

The Canadian investment house is currently out eyeing $25bn for its fifth global infra fundraise, and is reportedly looking to raise up to $15bn for its third flagship private equity fundraise.

