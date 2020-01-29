Incline Equity follows $1.2bn fund close with Foundation Source buyout

Incline Equity Partners has followed the nearly $1.2bn final close of its fifth fund with the acquisition of Foundation Source.

The Connecticut-based company provides comprehensive support services to more than 1,600 family, corporate, and professionally-staffed foundations in the United States.

The company will use Incline’s investment to expand its services, expertise, and online capabilities, the firm said in an official release.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed, however Incline typically target companies with between $25m and $450m of enterprise value.

Incline partner Joseph Choorapuzha said, “Foundation Source has an impressive business model and technology platform with expertise in the highly specialized area of private foundation support as well as in the broader arena of philanthropic services.

“The firm’s untapped potential, and its commitment to growth and innovation, is perfectly aligned with our desire to help growing companies achieve greater success.”

Earlier this month, Incline raised almost almost $1.2bn for its fifth flagship fund, making it twice the size of the $601m Fund IV.

Last summer, Incline closed its Elevate Fund on $314.5m of capital commitments after just two months of fundraising.

