IBM agrees $4.6bn buyout of Vista’s Apptio after successful four-year growth

IBM has agreed to pay $4.6bn to buy Vista Equity Partners portfolio business Apptio – more than double what the private equity house paid for the business four years ago.

During Vista’s ownership the financial and operational IT management and optimization software company has increased its EBITDA by more than 4x and grown its customer base by over 3x.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

It also completed five add-on acquisitions while in Vista’s portfolio, including Cloudability in 2019, TargetProcess in 2021 and Cloudwiry last year.

Apptio serves more than 1,500 clients, and integrates with companies such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Salesforce.

Vista chairman and CEO Robert Smith said, “We are committed to building resilient enterprise software companies, which has proven to be highly attractive to strategic and financial buyers, as well as public markets.

“Our investment philosophy, value creation strategy, and industry expertise enables us to identify and partner with companies that have the potential for long-term success. Apptio has transformed how leading organizations optimize their IT spend and performance for better outcomes.

“We are proud of these shared accomplishments and look forward to seeing Apptio further evolve with IBM.”

The deal is expected to be completed in the second half of this year.

Copyright © 2023 AltAssets