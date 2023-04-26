Great Hill buys into Vista Equity Partners portfolio business Fusion Risk Management

Great Hill Partners has bought into Vista Equity Partners portfolio business Fusion Risk Management.

The company provides cloud-based operational resilience, business continuity, and risk management software and services.

Never miss a story! Click to sign up to AltAssets’ free daily PE newsletter

Great Hill’s investment comes four years after Vista picked up the company. Vista will retain a minority stake in the business following the deal, along with Catalyst Investors and Level Equity Management.

Chris Busby, managing director at Great Hill, said, “Fusion is a clear leader in the risk management space, driving unparalleled value for its customers by providing them with the comprehensive tools they need to become more aware, prepared, and resilient.

“The company fits the exact profile of the type of business we aim to invest in: high-growth companies that are driving transformative change in their industries.

“Leveraging our significant software and growth-investment experience, Fusion has tremendous potential to capitalize on opportunities ahead amid significant compliance and regulatory tailwinds and to continue deepening its strong, longstanding customer relationships.”

Great Hill Partners’ portfolio of enterprise software companies includes eloomi, BigChange, Auvik, Varicent, Totango and Intapp.

Copyright © 2023 AltAssets