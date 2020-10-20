French generic drugmaker H2 Pharma eyes market consolidation thanks to Ardian investment

Private investment giant Ardian has bought a minority stake in H2 Pharma, a French specialist in the development and production of generic drugs.

The deal is the first investment from the firms growth fund strategy in the healthcare sector.

Ardian pulled in €230m for its second growth fund in 2018, more than triple the size of its €70m predecessor.

H2 Pharma produces non-sterile prescription and non-prescription liquid pharmaceuticals, supplying active ingredients as well as produce finished products.

The company said Ardian’s investment would allow it to consolidate its share of the European market, helping it reach a production line of 100 million units per year and increasing its international scope.

Frédéric Quéru, director at Ardian Growth, said, “The resilience and engagement of H2 Pharma’s management team have steered the company exceptionally well over the past years and we are looking forward to helping them achieve their vision for this next stage of development.

“Undoubtedly, the company’s competitiveness also comes from its cutting-edge technology, which places it head and shoulders above many of its peers.

“We see significant potential for strong organic growth and we look forward to helping management realize this.”

